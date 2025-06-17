Weatherford International plc to Host Conference Call on July 23, 2025, to Discuss Q2 Results

Weatherford International plc will host a conference call on July 23, 2025, to discuss Q2 2025 results.

Weatherford International plc will hold a conference call on July 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second-quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025. Prior to the call, a press release will be issued, and related presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website. Participants can join the call through a live webcast or by phone, with details provided for dialing in or registering. A telephonic replay will be accessible until August 6, 2025. Weatherford, which operates in about 75 countries, offers energy services that combine advanced technologies with digital solutions to enhance value for its clients. For more information, visit their website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Weatherford will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter results, providing transparency and timely updates to investors.

The press release indicates strong investor engagement, with options for participation via live webcast and telephonic access.

Weatherford's commitment to innovative energy services highlights its focus on maximizing value and return on investment for customers, underscoring its competitive position in the industry.

The company operates in approximately 75 countries and has a diverse workforce, showcasing its global reach and capabilities in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Weatherford's second quarter conference call?

The conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the Weatherford conference call?

You can join via a live webcast, or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (international).

What will be discussed in the conference call?

The call will cover Weatherford’s financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a replay will be available until August 6, 2025, by calling +1 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (international).

Where can I find more information about Weatherford?

You can visit the investor relations section of the Weatherford website at weatherford.com for more details.

$WFRD Insider Trading Activity

$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051 .

. DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,425 shares for an estimated $1,311,468 .

. DEPINDER SANDHU (EVP, Global Product Lines) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $929,740 .

. ARUNAVA MITRA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $675,711 .

. NEAL P GOLDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $504,528 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID JOHN REED (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $346,006

$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WFRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFRD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

HOUSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). Prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a press release announcing the results and the associated presentation slides will be uploaded to the investor relations section of the Weatherford website.





Listeners can participate in the conference call via a



live webcast



. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by



registering in advance



(which will provide a PIN for immediate access) or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Participants should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 1312926.









About Weatherford









Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 320 operating locations. Visit



weatherford.com



for more information and connect with us on social media.







Contact:







Luke Lemoine





Weatherford Investor Relations





+1 713-836-7777









investor.relations@weatherford.com







