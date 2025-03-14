Weatherford International plc to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2025 Results

Weatherford International will host a conference call on April 23, 2025, to discuss Q1 2025 financial results.

Weatherford International plc will host a conference call on April 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2025. A press release and presentation slides will be made available on the company's investor relations website prior to the call. Participants can join via a live webcast or by registering to receive a PIN for immediate access, with dial-in numbers provided for both U.S. and international callers. The call will offer a telephonic replay option until May 7, 2025.

FAQ

When is the Weatherford conference call scheduled?

The Weatherford conference call is scheduled for April 23, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the Weatherford conference call?

You can participate via a live webcast or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 in the U.S. and +1 412-902-6762 internationally.

Where can I find the press release and presentation slides?

The press release and presentation slides will be available in the investor relations section of the Weatherford website.

What is the replay availability for the conference call?

A telephonic replay will be available until May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who should I contact for more information about Weatherford?

For more information, contact Luke Lemoine at Weatherford Investor Relations at +1 713-836-7777.

$WFRD Insider Trading Activity

$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051 .

. DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,956 shares for an estimated $1,833,034 .

. DEPINDER SANDHU (EVP, Global Product Lines) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $929,740 .

. ARUNAVA MITRA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $675,711 .

. DAVID JOHN REED (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $346,006

$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WFRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFRD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024

$WFRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFRD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WFRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $87.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 James West from Evercore ISI set a target price of $142.0 on 10/24/2024

HOUSTON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). Prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a press release announcing the results and the associated presentation slides will be uploaded to the investor relations section of the Weatherford website.





Listeners can participate in the conference call via a



live webcast



. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by



registering in advance



(which will provide a PIN for immediate access) or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Participants should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 6907941.









About Weatherford









Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 19,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 330 operating locations. Visit



weatherford.com



for more information and connect with us on social media.







Contact:







Luke Lemoine





Weatherford Investor Relations





+1 713-836-7777









investor.relations@weatherford.com







