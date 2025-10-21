Weatherford International Ltd. Q3 Income Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Weatherford International Ltd. (WFT) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $81 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $2.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.6% to $1.232 billion from $1.409 billion last year.

Weatherford International Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

