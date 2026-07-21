Weatherford International Ltd. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Weatherford International Ltd. (WFT) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $39 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $1.105 billion from $1.204 billion last year.

Weatherford International Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $1.105 Bln vs. $1.204 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.