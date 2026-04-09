Weatherford International (BIT:1WFRD) Price Target Increased by 17.35% to 95.10

The average one-year price target for Weatherford International (BIT:1WFRD) has been revised to €95.10 / share. This is an increase of 17.35% from the prior estimate of €81.04 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €84.20 to a high of €106.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.65% from the latest reported closing price of €74.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weatherford International. This is an decrease of 383 owner(s) or 48.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WFRD is 0.13%, an increase of 30.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.04% to 71,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,157K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WFRD by 37.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,067K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,674K shares , representing a decrease of 39.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WFRD by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,928K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%.

American Century Companies holds 1,665K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares , representing an increase of 29.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WFRD by 61.34% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,566K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WFRD by 11.38% over the last quarter.

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