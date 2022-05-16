Commodities

Weather mostly favours Ukrainian grain crops in May, consultancy says

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published

Weather conditions for the development of Ukrainian spring and winter crops were satisfactory in early May and most of the crops are in good or satisfactory condition, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Weather conditions for the development of Ukrainian spring and winter crops were satisfactory in early May and most of the crops are in good or satisfactory condition, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

Ukraine has almost completed its early spring grain sowing and the area would be 20% to 30% smaller than in peace time because of fighting in southern and eastern regions of the country, one of the world's biggest wheat exporters.

"Weather conditions were satisfactory for the vegetation of winter and early spring cereals," APK-Inform said in a report, which cited the agriculture department of Ukraine's state-run weather forecasting centre.

"Under conditions of moderately warm or sometimes cool weather, the growth and development of these crops, as in the previous period, was somewhat slow, but the lag in development was not critical," it said.

Ukraine gave no 2022 grain crop forecast while analysts see the harvest could fall to around 41.4 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular