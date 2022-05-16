Weather mostly favours Ukrainian grain crops in May, consultancy says

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Weather conditions for the development of Ukrainian spring and winter crops were satisfactory in early May and most of the crops are in good or satisfactory condition, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

Ukraine has almost completed its early spring grain sowing and the area would be 20% to 30% smaller than in peace time because of fighting in southern and eastern regions of the country, one of the world's biggest wheat exporters.

"Weather conditions were satisfactory for the vegetation of winter and early spring cereals," APK-Inform said in a report, which cited the agriculture department of Ukraine's state-run weather forecasting centre.

"Under conditions of moderately warm or sometimes cool weather, the growth and development of these crops, as in the previous period, was somewhat slow, but the lag in development was not critical," it said.

Ukraine gave no 2022 grain crop forecast while analysts see the harvest could fall to around 41.4 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

