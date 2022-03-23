Weather favours Russia's winter grain crop prospects -forecaster

March 23 (Reuters) - Weather favours Russia's winter grain sowings so far, signalling good prospects for the 2022 crop, state weather forecaster Hydrometcentre said on Wednesday.

Russia is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, supplying it to Egypt and Turkey among other countries. It sows winter grains in the autumn, plants spring grains in spring and then harvests both of them in summer.

"The forecast for the harvest of winter crops is good," Roman Vilfand, head of science at Hydrometcentre, told an online briefing. He did not provide an estimate of the upcoming crop.

Russia is expected to raise this year's grain crop, including both winter and spring grains, to 123 million tonnes, according to the latest agriculture ministry forecast, up from 121.3 million tonnes in 2021.

Winter grains in the main producing regions - Russia's south and the North Caucasus - are developing well, and only 10% of the sowings in other regions are at risk of poor condition, according to Vilfand.

Moisture reserves in soil - another important factor in the healthy development of the crop - are very good, and this will help protect the sowings if the weather in Russia's south proves to be warmer and dryer than usual in April, he added.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich)

