Weather favors Brazil's second corn crop prospects; exports to jump

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Favorable weather is boosting Brazil's second corn prospects, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Thursday, a boon to farmers and traders who can profit from soaring prices amid the war in Ukraine.

A large producer, Ukraine's corn plantings may fall by nearly 39% in 2022 as Russia continues to attack the country.

With more supplies on the way, Brazil could raise corn exports to 34.5 million tonnes in 2021/2022, a nearly 66% increase from the previous season, Safras predicts.

Paulo Molinari, an analyst with the consultancy, said Safras could change Brazil's second-corn output estimate as early as next week.

"Don't be surprised if we revise it up to more than 83 million tonnes," Molinari said during an event.

Safras has pegged Brazil's Center-South second corn output at 83.3 million tonnes, a 44% rise from the previous cycle, when second corn suffered from drought and frost.

Pending confirmation, the analyst said some farmers in Mato Grosso, Goias, Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais may have planted more second corn than initially projected, encouraged by higher prices, driving output higher.

Farmers in Matopiba states, considered Brazil's new agricultural frontier, could also reap a record harvest, Molinari said, citing more plantings there.

Safras has pegged Brazil's total corn production this season at 115.7 million tonnes, an unprecedented volume.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Leslie Adler)

