Weather delays oil loadings at Turkey's Ceyhan, Iraq pipeline still stopped

February 07, 2023 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Julia Payne, Rowena Edwards, Nailia Bagirova for Reuters ->

By Julia Payne, Rowena Edwards and Nailia Bagirova

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's Ceyhan port was ready to resume Iraqi crude oil loadings from storage on Tuesday, but bad weather was preventing vessels from berthing, a trade source with direct knowledge said.

Meanwhile, Iraq's crude oil pipeline to Turkey's Ceyhan port was still halted, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) energy ministry (MNR) said.

The KRG expects to restart pipeline flows later on Tuesday, according to a separate source familiar with KRG oil operations.

A massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday had halted operations at Ceyhan and stopped key crude oil flows from Iraq and Azerbaijan.

The Vallesina tanker was offshore Ceyhan waiting to load Iraqi crude on Tuesday, while the Alfa Baltica and the Nordlotus tankers were waiting in the area for the Azeri crude BTC terminal at Ceyhan to reopen.

The BTC terminal is not expected to resume until Feb. 8 or 9, according to shipping and trading sources, as damage at the terminal was being assessed.

Two sources with direct knowledge added the BTC pipeline is working and continues to transport oil to Ceyhan.

Oil production at the BP-led Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli project in Azerbaijan continues as a result, the sources said.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards and Julia Payne in London, Nailia Bagirova in Baku; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Rowena.Edwards@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.