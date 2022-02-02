Commodities

Weather affects grain operations at Ukraine's Odessa, Chornomorsk ports

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Two major Ukrainian Black Sea ports have restricted grain loading operations due to poor weather, the state seaport authority said on Wednesday.

The restrictions apply to the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk.

Ukraine is among the world's biggest global grain exporters and plans to ship about 65 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season.

