Wearable Devices Secures $1.85 Million in New Funding

Wearable Devices Ltd., a leader in AI-based gesture control technology, has successfully completed a $1.85 million registered direct offering and a concurrent private placement. The funds, facilitated by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, are earmarked for general corporate purposes and working capital. This financial move is expected to bolster the company’s innovative efforts in the rapidly expanding tech industry.

