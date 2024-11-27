News & Insights

Stocks

Wearable Devices Secures $1.85 Million in New Funding

November 27, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wearable Devices Ltd., a leader in AI-based gesture control technology, has successfully completed a $1.85 million registered direct offering and a concurrent private placement. The funds, facilitated by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, are earmarked for general corporate purposes and working capital. This financial move is expected to bolster the company’s innovative efforts in the rapidly expanding tech industry.

For further insights into WLDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WLDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.