Wearable Devices, RayNeo partner for neural controller wristband for AR glasses

Wearable Devices (WLDS) announces a collaboration with TCL-RayNeo aiming at bringing mass-market neural interface wristband for AR glasses to life now. Both parties will be showcasing how neural interface wristband can be seamlessly integrated into AR devices, enhancing user experience by enabling hands-free, gesture-based interactions in augmented and mixed reality environments. This collaboration, previously announced earlier this month, highlights a leap towards more immersive, intuitive user experiences with the objective of being available as soon as next year. By integrating RayNeo’s AR glasses with Wearable Devices’ neural gesture control technology, users can experience a truly hands-free interaction, elevating the immersive experience to new heights.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WLDS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.