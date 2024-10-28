News & Insights

Stocks

Wearable Devices Ltd. Secures Nasdaq Compliance

October 28, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has released an update.

Wearable Devices Ltd. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule, ensuring its continued listing on the exchange. The company’s shares have maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for ten consecutive business days, resolving previous concerns. This development is a positive indicator for the company’s position in the stock market.

For further insights into WLDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WLDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.