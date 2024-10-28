Wearable Devices Ltd. Secures Nasdaq Compliance

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has released an update.

Wearable Devices Ltd. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule, ensuring its continued listing on the exchange. The company’s shares have maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for ten consecutive business days, resolving previous concerns. This development is a positive indicator for the company’s position in the stock market.

