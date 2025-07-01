Wearable Devices Ltd. to Exhibit Mudra Link at XR Fair Tokyo 2025 in Japan

Wearable Devices will showcase its AI-powered touchless sensing technology at XR Fair Tokyo, July 2-4, 2025.

Wearable Devices Ltd., a technology company focusing on AI-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, announced its participation in the Fifth XR Fair Tokyo from July 2-4, 2025, at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center. The company will showcase its innovative product, Mudra Link, a neural input wristband that allows for hands-free gesture control of digital devices using neural signals. Recognized with a CES 2025 Innovation Award, the Mudra Link is compatible with several platforms and devices, including major augmented reality glasses. Wearable Devices offers solutions for both consumers and enterprises, aimed at enhancing interactions within the expanding AR, VR, and XR markets. The event provides an opportunity for the company to exhibit its groundbreaking technology in a region known for tech innovation.

Wearable Devices will exhibit at the prestigious Fifth XR Fair Tokyo, positioning the company in a leading B2B exhibition focused on cutting-edge technology in the XR ecosystem.

The company’s flagship product, Mudra Link, has received a CES 2025 Innovation Award, highlighting its advanced technology and market appeal.

Mudra Link’s compatibility with various platforms and AR glasses emphasizes the product's versatility and broad market potential in consumer and enterprise sectors.

The press release underscores Wearable Devices' dual-channel business model, which could enhance revenue opportunities through both direct-to-consumer and enterprise licensing strategies.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties about the company’s future performance, which may impact investor confidence.

The company emphasizes potential risks, including competition and market acceptance, suggesting vulnerabilities in their business strategy.

The reliance on trade at Nasdaq indicates potential market volatility, affecting financial stability and investor perception.

What is Wearable Devices Ltd. known for?

Wearable Devices Ltd. specializes in AI-powered touchless sensing wearable devices for human-computer interaction.

Where will Wearable Devices exhibit in 2025?

The company will exhibit at the Fifth XR Fair Tokyo from July 2-4, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, booth 21-78.

What is the Mudra Link?

The Mudra Link is a neural input wristband enabling hands-free, gesture-based control of digital devices using neural signals.

How does the Mudra technology work?

Mudra technology transforms subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls for AR and VR applications.

What markets does Wearable Devices serve?

Wearable Devices operates in both B2C and B2B markets, providing products for consumers and enterprise solutions for businesses.

$WLDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $WLDS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 46,645 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,226

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,545

UBS GROUP AG removed 543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,183

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 267 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,328

HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 159 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,386

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, today announced that it will exhibit at the Fifth XR Fair Tokyo (XR Fair Tokyo), to be held at the Tokyo Big Sight convention and exhibition center in Tokyo, Japan, from Wednesday, July 2, 2025 through Friday July 4, 2025, at booth number 21-78 in XR Fair at West Hall 3.





XR Fair Tokyo is a leading B2B exhibition dedicated to technologies and solutions in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality, and the broader metaverse ecosystem. As extended reality (XR) becomes a cornerstone of digital transformation, the event serves as a premier platform for companies to showcase cutting-edge innovations across industries including entertainment, manufacturing, marketing, education, and more.





The Company’s Mudra Link is a neural input wristband, which began shipping earlier this year, enabling hands-free, gesture-based control of digital devices using neural signals. The Mudra Link works seamlessly across platforms including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and is natively compatible with leading AR glasses such as Xreal, Rokid, RayNeo, Virtue, and TCL, and can be paired with the Apple Vision Pro. Recognized with a CES 2025 Innovation Award, Mudra Link has received strong media praise for its intuitive interface, low-latency performance, and ability to bridge neural input with spatial computing.





Wearable Devices offers its technology across two distinct markets: Mudra Link and Mudra Band for B2C consumers, enabling intuitive, touchless control of Bluetooth HID-compatible platforms and the Apple Eco-System; and the Mudra Development Kit for B2B enterprises, allowing companies to integrate neural gesture control into their own products and applications, supporting custom interaction experiences across AR, XR, and smart environments.





“Gestures like tap, pinch, and wrist flick are becoming the most natural way to control smart glasses and face-worn devices,” said Shmuel Barel, Chief Marketing Officer of Wearable Devices. “Wrist-based gesture control is quickly becoming a standard, and Wearable Devices has led this shift with years of innovation and real-world deployment. Japan’s early adoption of cutting-edge tech in both consumer and enterprise markets makes XR Fair Tokyo the perfect stage to showcase how Mudra enables seamless, hands-free interaction across AR use cases.”





To schedule a meeting with the Company during XR Fair Tokyo at the Tokyo Big Sight, please visit, please visit



https://tinyurl.com/mv422y23







About Wearable Devices Ltd.





Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.





Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer





This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our devices and technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Investor Relations Contact





Michal Efraty







IR@wearabledevices.co.il





