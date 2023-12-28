News & Insights

Wearable Devices Inks Deal With Undisclosed Co. To Develop Touchless Technology For Defense Use

December 28, 2023 — 08:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS, WLDSW), a company focused on AI powered touch less sensing wearables, said on Thursday that it has signed a deal with a defense company to design together a first of its kind prototype for defense use.

"This collaboration aims to adapt Wearable Devices' neural gesture technology for defense requirements, especially in situations where silent activation is crucial," the company said.

This alliance will expand the reach of wearable devices into specialized industries by leveraging the two companies' core competencies, fusing state-of-the-art touchless controls with mission critical defense applications.

The collaboration will involve extensive research and development to meet the stringent and unique requirements of defense operations.

