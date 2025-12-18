Wealthy Americans Plan To Keep Spending and Investing Steady in 2026: Should You?

Despite rising costs and expected market volatility, wealthy Americans plan to keep spending and investing steady in 2026.

Here’s why — and what it means for your own financial strategy.

Why Wealthy Investors Aren’t Changing Risk in 2026

According to a Schwab survey of its high-net-worth clients, more than 75% plan to maintain their current portfolio risk levels in the coming year. This is despite the fact that 9 in 10 expect the cost of living to rise and nearly two-thirds anticipate greater market volatility.

Rob Williams, head of wealth management research at Schwab, said the decision makes sense — if investors already have a plan.

“Is this individual invested with a plan and a target for the mix of investments to achieve the level of desired potential return and risk that makes sense for them, the timing of their cash flow needs and goals? If yes, then a review of their plan and rebalancing to a targeted portfolio mix makes sense,” he said.

“If not, then we suggest they create a plan, which will guide how to allocate their portfolio to address their needs.”

High-Net-Worth Spending Plans for 2026

More than 80% of high-net-worth Schwab clients expect to keep their spending about the same in 2026 as in 2025.

“It is a wise decision if they are spending an appropriate amount based on their income and assets,” Williams said. “The survey tells us that high-net-worth investors are feeling comfortable that they have sufficient income and assets to support their lifestyle, and a cushion to adjust based on modest changes in their portfolios or the economy.”

The Confidence Factor: Why They’re Staying Calm

Wealthy Americans aren’t rattled by potential economic shifts due to one key factor: planning.

“Many high-net-worth investors have a financial plan, which increases confidence to navigate the noise in politics, the economy and markets without making drastic changes or overreacting,” Williams said.

How To Adjust Your Own Financial Plan for 2026

To determine if you should adjust your investing or saving strategy for the coming year or stay the course, Williams said to ask yourself the following questions:

What resources do I have? Review your income, savings and assets.

Review your income, savings and assets. How much am I spending? Make sure your spending aligns with your financial goals.

Make sure your spending aligns with your financial goals. How am I investing? Check if your portfolio matches your risk tolerance and timeline.

“A financial plan takes into consideration these issues and questions,” he said, “and helps each person take ownership of their financial lives and portfolios.”

