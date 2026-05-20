Wealthspire Retirement Loads Up on FLXR With New $21 Million Position

Key Points

Wealthspire Retirement acquired 536,243 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) in Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $21.2 million.

The new position represents roughly 1.3% of Wealthspire's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

FLXR offers a 5.66% dividend yield and carries a modest 0.40% expense ratio, making it a relatively cost-effective option for investors seeking fixed income exposure.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Wealthspire Retirement, LLC reported acquiring 536,243 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $21.2 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price.

What else to know

This was a new position for Wealthspire Retirement, with FLXR now representing 1.3% of the firm's 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings following this filing: NYSE: IVV: $302.5 million (18.1% of AUM) NYSE: SHV: $114.2 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE: IDEV: $63.7 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: IGIB: $45.9 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSE: AGG: $42.1 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 19, 2026, FLXR shares were trading at $38.95, up about 5.6% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 18 percentage points, and underperforming its Multisector Bond category benchmark by roughly one percentage point.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.0 billion Expense ratio 0.40% Dividend yield 5.66% 1-year return (as of 5/19/26) 5.56%

ETF snapshot

TCW Flexible Income ETF is an actively managed fixed-income ETF. The fund targets investors seeking current income alongside long-term capital appreciation, investing across fixed income sectors to optimize yield and manage risk.

Actively managed with a flexible mandate -- the fund can shift allocations across fixed income sectors in response to changing market conditions, rather than tracking a fixed benchmark.

Targeted toward income-focused investors seeking diversified fixed income exposure with professional active management.

What this transaction means for investors

Wealthspire Retirement's decision to open a new position in FLXR is an interesting choice. The fund's flexible, actively managed approach -- paired with a 5.7% dividend yield and a comparatively low 0.40% expense ratio -- makes it an appealing option for institutional portfolios looking to balance yield generation with risk management across credit cycles.

FLXR has trailed the S&P 500 by roughly 18 percentage points over the past year. While that’s useful context, it’s also comparing apples to oranges. FLXR is a fixed-income fund, and no one expects it to keep up with equities in a bull market. More relevant is its slight underperformance relative to its Multisector Bond category peers. For a fixed income ETF, the real draw isn't price appreciation; it's the steady income stream and downside protection that bonds can provide in a diversified portfolio.

The broader picture here is worth noting: Wealthspire Retirement's portfolio is anchored by a plain-vanilla S&P index fund -- its single-largest holding at 18.1% of AUM -- alongside meaningful international equity exposure. But three of its other top five holdings are already fixed income: a short-duration Treasury fund, an intermediate-term investment-grade corporate bond fund, and a broad U.S. bond market index fund. Adding an actively managed bond fund like FLXR at roughly 1.3% of AUM looks less like a conviction call and more like another incremental step toward diversifying its fixed-income holdings. For retail investors, it's a reminder that even equity-heavy institutional portfolios tend to keep a seat at the table for actively managed income-generating strategies -- particularly in environments where yield and flexibility are at a premium.

For investors who prefer to keep things simple, a broadly diversified, low-cost option like the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)-- with its rock-bottom 0.03% expense ratio -- may be a better starting point than an actively managed fund like FLXR. But for those willing to do a little homework on the manager and the strategy, FLXR's flexible approach and competitive yield make it a reasonable complement to a core fixed income position.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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