Wealthiest Congressional Districts in Texas – 2024 Study

Congressional redistricting is based on population changes tracked by the U.S. Census. Following the redistricting cycle of 2020, the State of Texas set boundaries that define each of the districts which will be contested in the 2024 election. Identifying the wealthiest households in these districts can be informative because it shows how community needs are shifting, and could thereby influence voting priorities.
With this in mind, SmartAsset used the latest IRS tax return data to rank Texas's congressional districts by the percent of households earning $200,000 or more, as a measure of wealth.
Key Findings
- TX-24 is the wealthiest congressional district in Texas. With 25.4% of its households earning $200,000 or more annually, the 24th district, encompassing parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, leads the state. Its median income stands at $114,631, second highest in Texas.
- TX-3 has the highest median income. Although it ranks second in terms of households earning over $200,000 (at 24.8%), the 3rd district, covering areas including Collin County, earns the highest median income in Texas with $118,298.
- This brand new district is the least wealthy district. Existing only as a result of the 2020 Census, the TX-34 has only 3.7% of households earning $200,000 or more, and a median income of $51,228. This district is situated on the Gulf Coast between Brownsville and Corpus Christi.
10 Wealthiest Congressional Districts in Texas
Congressional districts are ranked by the percent of households earning $200,000 or more annually.
1. Texas - 24th District
Suburban area in between Fort Worth and Dallas
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 25.4%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 73,848
- Median income: $114,631
- Mean income: $173,425
- Total households: 290,739
2. Texas - 3rd District
Much of Collin County, and parts of Plano, Frisco and Prosper
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 24.8%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 73,976
- Median income: $118,298
- Mean income: $151,196
- Total households: 298,289
3. Texas - 26th District
Parts of Cooke, Wise and Denton Counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 22.2%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 68,670
- Median income: $114,063
- Mean income: $147,954
- Total households: 309,326
4. Texas - 37th District
Travis County, a portion of Williamson County, and the majority of Austin
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 20.1%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 76,577
- Median income: $92,467
- Mean income: $141,179
- Total households: 380,978
5. Texas - 22nd District
Southwestern portion of the Greater Houston metropolitan area
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 19.3%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 57,056
- Median income: $104,870
- Mean income: $136,414
- Total households: 295,628
6. Texas - 38th District
Part of Harris County, including Houston suburbs and a portion of the city of Houston
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 18.7%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 56,953
- Median income: $96,760
- Mean income: $142,274
- Total households: 304,561
7. Texas - 4th District
Counties along the Red River northeast of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 18.0%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 57,555
- Median income: $93,729
- Mean income: $126,470
- Total households: 319,751
8. Texas - 2nd District
Parts of northern and eastern Harris County and southern Montgomery County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 17.1%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 50,955
- Median income: $93,948
- Mean income: $128,879
- Total households: 297,981
9. Texas - 21st District
Area north of San Antonio and a significant portion of Austin
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.6%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 56,152
- Median income: $90,518
- Mean income: $126,094
- Total households: 338,266
10. Texas - 31st District
A strip of central Texas from the northern Austin suburbs up to Temple and Gatesville
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.0%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 50,311
- Median income: $97,138
- Mean income: $125,329
- Total households: 314,442
Data and Methodology
To determine the wealthiest congressional districts, SmartAsset examined the U.S. Census Bureau income data for the 118th Congressional District in Texas for 2023. Wealthy households are defined as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS deems as the threshold for "high earners". The median and mean income for all households was also examined.
