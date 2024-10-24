Wealthiest Congressional Districts in Texas – 2024 Study

Congressional redistricting is based on population changes tracked by the U.S. Census. Following the redistricting cycle of 2020, the State of Texas set boundaries that define each of the districts which will be contested in the 2024 election. Identifying the wealthiest households in these districts can be informative because it shows how community needs are shifting, and could thereby influence voting priorities.

With this in mind, SmartAsset used the latest IRS tax return data to rank Texas's congressional districts by the percent of households earning $200,000 or more, as a measure of wealth.

Key Findings

TX-24 is the wealthiest congressional district in Texas. With 25.4% of its households earning $200,000 or more annually, the 24th district, encompassing parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, leads the state. Its median income stands at $114,631, second highest in Texas.

TX-3 has the highest median income. Although it ranks second in terms of households earning over $200,000 (at 24.8%), the 3rd district, covering areas including Collin County, earns the highest median income in Texas with $118,298.

This brand new district is the least wealthy district. Existing only as a result of the 2020 Census, the TX-34 has only 3.7% of households earning $200,000 or more, and a median income of $51,228. This district is situated on the Gulf Coast between Brownsville and Corpus Christi.

10 Wealthiest Congressional Districts in Texas

1. Texas - 24th District

Suburban area in between Fort Worth and Dallas

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 25.4%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 73,848

Median income: $114,631

Mean income: $173,425

Total households: 290,739

2. Texas - 3rd District

Much of Collin County, and parts of Plano, Frisco and Prosper

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 24.8%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 73,976

Median income: $118,298

Mean income: $151,196

Total households: 298,289

3. Texas - 26th District

Parts of Cooke, Wise and Denton Counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 22.2%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 68,670

Median income: $114,063

Mean income: $147,954

Total households: 309,326

4. Texas - 37th District

Travis County, a portion of Williamson County, and the majority of Austin

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 20.1%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 76,577

Median income: $92,467

Mean income: $141,179

Total households: 380,978

5. Texas - 22nd District

Southwestern portion of the Greater Houston metropolitan area

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 19.3%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 57,056

Median income: $104,870

Mean income: $136,414

Total households: 295,628

6. Texas - 38th District

Part of Harris County, including Houston suburbs and a portion of the city of Houston

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 18.7%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 56,953

Median income: $96,760

Mean income: $142,274

Total households: 304,561

7. Texas - 4th District

Counties along the Red River northeast of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 18.0%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 57,555

Median income: $93,729

Mean income: $126,470

Total households: 319,751

8. Texas - 2nd District

Parts of northern and eastern Harris County and southern Montgomery County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 17.1%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 50,955

Median income: $93,948

Mean income: $128,879

Total households: 297,981

9. Texas - 21st District

Area north of San Antonio and a significant portion of Austin

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.6%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 56,152

Median income: $90,518

Mean income: $126,094

Total households: 338,266

10. Texas - 31st District

A strip of central Texas from the northern Austin suburbs up to Temple and Gatesville

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.0%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 50,311

Median income: $97,138

Mean income: $125,329

Total households: 314,442

Data and Methodology

To determine the wealthiest congressional districts, SmartAsset examined the U.S. Census Bureau income data for the 118th Congressional District in Texas for 2023. Wealthy households are defined as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS deems as the threshold for "high earners". The median and mean income for all households was also examined.

