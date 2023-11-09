Wealthfront Increases Its Cash Account APY To 5.00%

California-based robo-advisor Wealthfront increased the APY on its Cash Account from 4.80% to 5.00% on November 3, 2023. All accounts automatically began earning the increased APY.

now offers an APY that is competitive with some of the best high-yield savings accounts. Its rate is more than 10 times the national average savings rate of 0.46%, as determined by the latest FDIC data from October 2023. The Cash Account also offers one of the top APYs among the best cash management accounts.

“The Cash Account is an ideal place to keep short-term cash,” says Dave Myszewski, VP of product at Wealthfront. “It offers an industry-leading APY of 5.00% and high FDIC insurance up to $8 million, both through our partner banks. Plus, it requires just $1 to get started, there are no account fees or minimums and no restrictions to access the high APY.”

Wealthfront brokers deposits with its 32 partner banks, giving the firm access to wholesale interest rates. So, when partner banks offer a high rate, Wealthfront can too. Also, because of its partner banks, Wealthfront can provide $8 million in FDIC coverage for individual accounts and $16 million in FDIC coverage for joint accounts in the event of bank failure. This impressive coverage is much higher than the typical $250,000 per depositor, per account ownership type and per financial institution.

“We believe anyone should be able to access our 5.00% APY, which is why our high APY doesn’t come with any requirements like minimum or maximum account size, required direct deposit, required debit card transactions or subscription fees,” says Myszewski.

About the Cash Account

The Cash Account has no minimum deposit or monthly fees. It requires $1 to open, and customers can immediately start earning the advertised APY. There is also no minimum or maximum balance required to earn interest, meaning you’ll get the same high rate regardless of how much you keep in the account. Similar to a checking account, customers can easily deposit, withdraw and transfer money from their Cash Accounts without monthly limits.

The Cash Account can also be linked with payment apps such as Venmo, CashApp, PayPal, Apple and Google Pay. Customers can pay bills, deposit checks and even get paid up to two days early with direct deposit. This account also has automation tools to put your money toward different categories and savings goals.

“By leveraging the power of software and automation, we’re able to deliver real value to our clients, not just our bottom line,” Myszewski says. “And this has a clear impact on our clients’ wallets: We’re thrilled that this year alone, our clients have earned over $600 million in interest from the Cash Account.”

Through its partnership with Green Dot Bank, Wealthfront offers a debit card, routing number, account number and other checking features. For in-person banking, customers can withdraw cash at 19,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide and make cash deposits at participating retailers.

To open a Cash Account, simply apply on Wealthfront’s website or download the Wealthfront app on iOS or Android. After you fund your account, you can request checking features. These features include the ability to deposit paychecks, pay bills, earn interest on your balance and use a debit card. This account doesn’t come with a checkbook, but you can pay bills with the routing and account number or make payments with the debit card.

Within minutes of opening, customers can transfer money to invest with Wealthfront’s automated platform. While this isn’t required to open a Cash Account, it is necessary to open an investment account. So, if you want to invest, you must open a Cash Account first. But, if you just want the Cash Account, you do not need to open an investment account.

“Wealthfront’s mission is to build a financial system that favors people, not institutions,” says Myszewski. “This mission informs every aspect of how we interact with clients, including how we charge fees for our products and services. We charge absolutely no account fees on the Cash Account, and we pass along far more interest than many of our competitors, and we plan to keep it that way.”

The Wealthfront Cash Account has no monthly fees or opening fees. However, you may incur the following fees when using your debit card or sending wire transfers:

Out-of-network ATM: $2.50 plus ATM owner fee (free for in-network)

Bank teller: $2.50 plus teller fees

International transaction fee: 2.75%

Cash deposits at certain retailers: Up to $5.95

Outgoing wire transfer fee: $10

