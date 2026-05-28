Wealth Preservation Advisors Liquidates Peoples Bancorp Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Wealth Preservation Advisors sold all 278,803 shares of Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Quarter-end position value declined by $8.37 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes

Transaction represented a 7.46% shift in reported 13F assets under management (AUM)

Position was previously 4.2% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Wealth Preservation Advisors, LLC, sold its entire holding of 278,803 shares in Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)during the first quarter. The net position value declined by $8.37 million, reflecting the combined effect of share sales and price movements.

What else to know

The fund fully liquidated its position in Peoples Bancorp.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $15.34 million (12.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $15.20 million (12.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $15.07 million (12.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $8.42 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $7.33 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Peoples Bancorp shares were priced at $33.35, up 14.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 12.81 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $423.96 million Net income (TTM) $110.96 million Dividend yield 4.85% Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $33.35

Company snapshot

Peoples Bancorp is a regional financial services provider with a diversified portfolio of banking, lending, insurance, and asset management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and retail banking products, including deposit accounts, various loan types, insurance, asset management, and payment processing services. It generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities and fees from banking, insurance, and asset management services.

Peoples Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients across Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland through a network of 135 financial service offices and ATMs. It leverages its extensive branch network and broad service offering to address the needs of both retail and commercial clients.

What this transaction means for investors

People's Bancorp is a regional financial services company whose earnings come from both traditional banking and fee-based businesses, such as insurance, wealth management, leasing, and premium finance. That broader mix matters because regional banks are still being judged on deposit costs, loan credit, and the durability of non-interest income.

In the first quarter, the bank saw some relief in its margins, but not a clean acceleration in core banking earnings. Net interest margin rose to 4.16% from 4.12% in the previous quarter as deposit costs went down, and net income increased year over year to $29.0 million. However, net interest income was slightly lower than the prior quarter, and the $9.7 million set aside for credit losses continued to be a significant challenge. Core deposits grew, and some credit measures improved, but investors still had to balance the benefits of lower funding costs with concerns about credit quality and earnings quality.

For investors, the most useful signal is whether Peoples can keep improving funding costs while broadening revenue beyond lending. Insurance, trust, leasing, and premium-finance income give the bank more ways to earn, but some fee income can be seasonal. A stronger setup would come from margin support, steady core deposits, controlled provision expense, and fee income that keeps adding depth to the bank’s earnings base.

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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.