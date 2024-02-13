Wealth Multipliers: 3 Stocks Set to Soar 600% in the Next Decade

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While exploring the stock market, identifying the return multipliers capable of monumental growth is similar to striking gold. Among these opportunities, three stocks stand out as potential wealth multipliers. They may hit 6X valuation in the next decade. This has led to this list of stocks to buy.

Fundamentally, these stocks are beyond symbols on a ticker tape. These companies have robust strategies and promising trajectories. These stocks hold fundamental qualities that set them apart in their respective sectors. This is making them edgy choices for rapid price returns.

The first on the list focuses on customer acquisition and expansion in international markets. Whereas the second one’s diverse client base spans various industries and geographies. Finally, the third one dominates next-generation security solutions.

Read more to dissect the strategic maneuvers behind the exponential growth potential of these stocks to buy. Learn about the key drivers fueling their ascent, position themselves to ride the wave of prosperity, and how they may unlock unprecedented wealth in the coming years.

Docusign (DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) customer acquisition and expansion is vital to its valuations. Thus, DocuSign may constantly acquire new customers and boost its top-line growth. In Q3 fiscal 2024, the company added approximately 36K new customers, pushing its total customer base to 1.47 million. This represents an 11% year-over-year boost. Thus, this robust customer acquisition indicates the widespread adoption of DocuSign’s solutions across various industries and geographies.

At its core, DocuSign has a strong brand reputation for e-signature and agreement management solutions. DocuSign’s suite of products and features, including e-signature, CLM, and integrations with third-party platforms, forms a versatile solution to capitalize on document management market expansion. The company may continue to capture demand for use cases that are industry-specific.

Moreover, DocuSign focuses on expanding its reach among its existing client base to drive top-line growth. The company concentrates on increasing the annual contract value, particularly with customer holding values greater than $300K. Also, DocuSign edges on its existing customer relationships to upsell additional products, including CLM, notary services, and identity verification solutions. By offering integrated solutions that address multiple aspects of the agreement lifecycle, DocuSign may continue to increase its share of wallets and deepen customer engagement. This makes it one of those stocks to buy.

Finally, DocuSign’s expansion into international markets reflects another edge of its customer expansion moves, which yielded positive results. For instance, international revenue grew 18% year-over-year in Q3. Therefore, this indicates strong demand for the company’s portfolio beyond its traditional North American market.

Super Micro (SMCI)

This rising star, Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a diverse customer base and an edge in market penetration. Super Micro’s capability to engage with a diverse customer base across various verticals, industries, and geographies may continue to boost its value expansion potential.

Fundamentally, by catering to different verticals and expanding its presence, the company can mitigate industry-specific risks (associated with concentration). As a result, it may continue to capitalize on emerging semiconductor trends in diverse markets.

In detail, Super Micro serves a vast range of customer segments, including the enterprise/channel, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) appliance, large data centers, emerging 5G, Telco, Edge, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. This diversified client base spreads the company’s top-line. For instance, in fiscal Q2 2024, the enterprise/channel vertical accounted for 40% of revenues, while the OEM appliance and large data center verticals represented 59%. This balanced top-line distribution suggests SMCI’s lead in its versatility and adaptability.

Similarly, SMCI’s footprint is another aspect of its market penetration strategy. With revenue distribution across regions, including the US (71%), Asia (18%), Europe (8%), and the rest of the world (3%), the company may continue to capture semiconductor demand in different geographical markets.

Lastly, another edge aspect of SMCI’s rapid top-line growth is its capability to exceed its guidance. Despite setting initial revenue guidance for Q2 at $2.9 billion, the company breached this estimate based on stronger-than-anticipated demand for its products and services. Such outperformance suggests SMCI’s operational efficiency and agility in responding to market demand trends.

Palo Alto (PANW)

Palo Alto’s (NASDAQ:PANW) Next-Generation Security (NGS) annual recurring revenue growth suggests Palo Alto’s traction in the market and the adoption of its advanced security solutions. NGS ARR exceeded $3 billion for the first time with a solid 53% year-over-year growth (Q1 fiscal 2024). This growth indicates the boosting demand for Palo Alto’s NGS offerings and the company’s ability to capture market share.

Furthermore, NGS holds a range of advanced security solutions that target modern cybersecurity threats, including cloud security, endpoint protection, network security, and threat intelligence. The edgy growth in NGS ARR reflects Palo Alto’s lead in delivering security solutions to enterprises. Also, the strong contributions across the portfolio indicate the broad-based adoption of Palo Alto’s NGS offerings by customers across different industries and regions. This diverse customer base indicates sustained demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions and Palo Alto’s capability to cater to various use cases and security requirements.

On the other hand, in Q1, Palo Alto attained total billings of $2.02 billion with a solid 16% year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, deferred revenue hit $9.4 billion, a rapid 32% year-over-year boost. The growth in billings demonstrates Palo Alto’s ability to secure new contracts, renew existing subscriptions, and expand its client base. Hence, this sustained momentum in billings signifies a strong demand for Palo Alto’s solutions.

Finally, cash flow generation and liquidity are core parts of Palo Alto’s strategy. This provides the company with the resources needed for growth and capital allocation. In Q1, Palo Alto generated $1.5 billion in adjusted free cash flow, with a trailing 12-month free cash flow margin of 41%. Therefore, this proves that Palo Alto can convert operating income into liquidity through efficient working capital management. All in all, PANW is one of those stocks to buy.

