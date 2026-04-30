Wealth Manager Takes New $55.6 Million Position in ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Acquired 1,729,914 shares; estimated trade size $55.62 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value increased by $55.62 million, reflecting stake initiation and price movements

Position change equals 6.18% of 13F AUM

Post-trade holding: 1,729,914 shares, valued at $55.62 million

New position represents 6.18% of reportable assets, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF ›

On April 28, 2026, Goldstein Advisors, LLC disclosed a new position in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 1,729,914 shares in an estimated $55.62 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 28, 2026, Goldstein Advisors, LLC reported a new stake in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF. The fund added 1,729,914 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $55.62 million based on the average price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value increased by $55.62 million, reflecting the new investment and price changes.

What else to know

The new position represents 6.18% of Goldstein Advisors, LLC’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of the end of the quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: ITOT: $110.08 million (12.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: GSLC: $74.83 million (8.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VFLO: $60.83 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: JGRO: $57.34 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CORO: $55.62 million (6.2% of AUM)

Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 28, 2026) $34.42 Expense ratio 0.55% Dividend yield 2.93% AUM $3.546 Billion

Etf snapshot

Offers an actively managed international country rotation ETF, providing exposure to global equity markets through a dynamic allocation strategy.

Generates revenue primarily from management fees and investment income linked to fund performance and assets under management.

Serves institutional investors, financial advisors, and individuals seeking diversified international equity exposure with active country selection.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of international equities through an actively managed country-rotation approach. The fund leverages BlackRock's research and investment expertise to dynamically allocate assets across global markets, aiming to capitalize on shifting macroeconomic trends and country-specific opportunities. This strategy offers a competitive edge for investors seeking active management within the international equity space.

What this transaction means for investors

Goldstein Advisors, a Wisconsin-based wealth management firm, recently disclosed the purchase of 1.7 million shares of the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO), valued at approximately $55.6 million during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, it’s important to understand how the CORO fund works. The fund’s top holdings are themselves ETFs, mostly iShares country-specific ETFs, such as the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEMKT:EWJ) and the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEMKT:EWC). Therefore, CORO is essentially a fund-of-funds with a high level of exposure to international markets.

Turning to fees and yield, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.55% and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Overall, the fund will appeal to investors seeking to diversify by incorporating international exposure to a wide variety of non-U.S. markets.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.