Wealth Manager Takes Big New Stake in Visa, According to Latest Filing

Key Points

Acquired 47,782 shares of Visa, an estimated $16.31 million trade based on average pricing in Q3 2025

Visa now represents 5.93% of Amiral Gestion’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 47,782 shares, valued at $16.31 million.

The new Visa stake constitutes 5.93% of Amiral Gestion’s 13F reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Oct. 9, 2025, Amiral Gestion disclosed a new position in Visa (NYSE:V), acquiring 47,782 shares in an estimated $16.31 million trade based on average pricing in the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Oct. 9, 2025, Amiral Gestion initiated a new position in Visa (NYSE:V), purchasing 47,782 shares. The estimated value of the Visa position was $16.31 million. This addition brought the fund’s total Visa holdings to 47,782 shares.

What Else to Know

This filing marks a new position; Visa now represents 5.93% of Amiral Gestion’s $275.21 million in 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:ADBE: $43.8 million (15.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MSFT: $39.7 million (14.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:PYPL: $28.1 million (10.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:EW: $22.0 million (8.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:META: $20.6 million (7.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of Oct. 8, 2025, Visa shares were priced at $351.36, up 27.79% over the past year; the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by 10.66 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization N/A Revenue (TTM) $38.89 billion Net Income (TTM) $20.29 billion Dividend Yield 0.67%

Company Snapshot

Visa provides payment processing services, card products, and value-added solutions under brands such as Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS.

The company operates the transaction processing network VisaNet and offers value-added services.

Visa's primary customers include consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, and government entities globally.

Visa Inc. is a leading global payments technology company enabling digital transactions worldwide. Its robust VisaNet network and diversified suite of payment solutions provide a scalable platform for secure and efficient payment processing. The company's strategic partnerships and broad customer base underpin its competitive advantage in the financial services sector.

Foolish Take

French wealth manager Amiral Gestion took a new stake in Visa shares, according to a recent SEC filing. All told, the firm acquired more than $16 million worth of Visa, an amount which, as of September 30, 2025, represents its 7th-largest holding.

Visa shares have consistently outperformed the benchmark indexes. For example, over the last ten years, Visa has generated a total return of 410%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has generated a total return of 300%, equating to a CAGR of 14.9%.

Behind Visa's long-term success is its asset-light business model. The company generates revenue mostly through fees which are assessed on payment transactions. With over $13 trillion in transaction volume last year alone, Visa's massive payments network generates billions in revenue for the company each year.

For everyday investors, Amiral Gestion's purchase of Visa isn't indicative of a broader shift in Visa's fundamentals, it's more a case of a wealth manager re-balancing its portfolio. However, Visa remains a stock to watch, particularly for growth-oriented investors.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets disclosed by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings, showing certain U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or investment information.

Outperforming: Achieving a better return or performance compared to a specific benchmark or index.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Payment processing: The handling of electronic financial transactions between buyers, sellers, and financial institutions.

Value-added services: Additional features or benefits provided beyond a company's core offerings to enhance customer value.

Transaction processing network: A system that facilitates, authorizes, and settles electronic payment transactions between parties.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in PayPal and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Edwards Lifesciences, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, PayPal, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal, short December 2025 $75 calls on PayPal, and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.