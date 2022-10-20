Wealth manager St. James's Place sees 15% drop in Q3 net inflows

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wealth manager St James's Place SJP.L reported net inflows of 2.19 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) in the third quarter, down 15% from a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

Wealth managers enjoyed record assets under management last year due to government stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living crisis have hit demand.

Assets under management came in at 143 billion pounds, down more than 3% from a year ago.

($1 = 0.8913 pounds)

