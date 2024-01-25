Wealth manager St James's Place posts higher funds under management

News & Insights

January 25, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - St. James's Place SJP.L reported an increase in assets under management for the year on Thursday, buoyed by steady inflows from its well-heeled clients, although the growth slowed as risk appetite remained subdued.

Funds under management climbed to 168.20 billion pounds ($214.00 billion) by Dec. 31, compared with 158.57 billion pounds at the end of September and 148.37 billion pounds at the end of 2022.

Net inflows stood at 5.12 billion pounds for the year, compared with 9.78 billion pounds in 2022.

($1 = 0.7860 pounds)

