Wealth Manager Sheds $5.3 Million Worth of Data Center ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 216,719 shares of DTCR; estimated transaction value ~$5.30 million (based on quarterly average price)

Position value decreased by $4.34 million at quarter end, reflecting both trading and price movement

Transaction represented a 1.2% change in 13F AUM

Post-trade, Centurion held 80,137 shares valued at $1.92 million

The position now accounts for 0.4% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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Global X Funds - Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) was the subject of a major sale by Centurion Wealth Management LLC, which disclosed in its April 10, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 216,719 shares, an estimated $5.30 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 10, 2026, Centurion Wealth Management LLC sold 216,719 shares of Global X Funds - Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF, with an estimated transaction value of $5.30 million based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $4.34 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movements.

What else to know

Centurion's DTCR stake now represents 0.4% of its 13F AUM, following this sale.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:GSLC: $27.43 million (6.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:JEPQ: $14.76 million (3.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $14.42 million (3.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $12.11 million (2.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPYI: $10.39 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of April 12, 2026, DTCR shares were priced at $26.30, up 72.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 44.2 percentage points.

The position was previously 1.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

DTCR's annualized dividend yield is 0.88%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.361 Billion Price (as of market close April 10, 2026) $26.30 Dividend Yield 0.88% 1-Year Price Change 72.88%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy focuses on tracking the Solactive Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure Index, providing exposure to companies in data centers and digital infrastructure.

Underlying holdings consist primarily of data center real estate investment trusts (REITs) and digital infrastructure providers, offering diversified access to the digital backbone of the global economy.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with an annual expense ratio embedded in the fund, suitable for investors seeking targeted sector exposure within a liquid, transparent vehicle.

The Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) offers investors a focused approach to capturing growth in the digital infrastructure sector by tracking a specialized index of REITs and digital infrastructure companies. The fund provides exposure to data centers and digital infrastructure providers across both the technology and real estate sectors. With a rules-based methodology that tracks the Solactive Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure Index, DTCR provides exposure to the data center and digital infrastructure segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Centurion Wealth Management LLC, a Virginia-based wealth manager, recently disclosed the sale of approximately $5.3 million worth of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) during the first quarter of 2026 (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First off, DTCR is a passive ETF that tracks the digital infrastructure industry. The fund owns many REITs, specifically, it has major holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, and Applied Digital, all of which own data centers. These properties remain among the hottest real estate. That’s because artificial intelligence (AI) companies need vast computing power to run today’s best AI applications. What’s more, as social and political opposition to the construction of new data centers has increased, the value of existing data centers has grown even more.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that DTCR has performed well this year. The fund has generated a total return of 24.6% year to date, even as AI stocks have struggled more broadly.

Another factor helping DTCR is falling interest rates. In particular, the Federal Reserve has cut short-term lending rates by almost 200 basis points (two full percentage points) since August 2023. This is good news for DTCR, as REITs benefit from a falling interest rate environment.

In summary, investors seeking exposure to the digital infrastructure industry may want to consider DTCR.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Digital Realty Trust, and Equinix and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.