Wealth Manager Sells $7 Million of Establishment Labs After Massive Gains. Is This Medical Device Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Sold 102,885 ESTA shares; estimated trade value ~$7.03 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value declined by $16.33 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movements.

Transaction equaled 0.39% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 548,674 shares worth $31.15 million at quarter-end.

ESTA now represents 1.73% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On May 15, 2026, Rice Hall James & Associates reported selling 102,885 shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA), an estimated $7.03 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Rice Hall James & Associates reduced its position in Establishment Labs by 102,885 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $7.03 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. At quarter-end, the fund held 548,674 ESTA shares, valued at $31.15 million.

What else to know

The sale brought the ESTA position to 1.73% of reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: LGND: $56.61 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE: FN: $55.18 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE: ARLO: $52.08 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE: XPO: $43.64 million (2.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ACIW: $41.15 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, ESTA shares were priced at $69.80, up 91.4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 64.1 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $69.80 Market capitalization $1.93 billion Revenue (TTM) $229.58 million Net income (TTM) ($43.74 million)

Company snapshot

Manufactures and markets silicone gel-filled breast implants and related medical devices, primarily under the Motiva Implants brand, as well as tissue expanders and autologous tissue processing products.

Generates revenue through direct sales and exclusive distribution agreements targeting aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery markets globally.

Serves plastic surgeons and healthcare providers in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, and other international markets.

Establishment Labs is a global medical technology company specializing in advanced breast implant solutions and related products for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. With a focus on innovation and safety, it leverages proprietary technologies and international distribution to address the needs of plastic surgeons and their patients. Its diversified product portfolio and expanding global presence position it as a competitive player in the medical devices sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Establishment Labs is unprofitable but growing rapidly, with revenue expanding and new minimally invasive technologies gaining adoption in the expanding aesthetic surgery market. The stock has surged around 100% over the past year, so this move by Rice Hall James looks like profit-taking.

For investors, Establishment Labs represents a classic growth play: a mid-cap medical device company betting on strong demand for procedures and international expansion. The minimally invasive business is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth in 2026, potentially improving profitability over time.

The risks are real. The company burns cash as it invests in innovation. Regulatory pressures on cosmetic procedures, competition from larger device makers, and market shifts toward non-invasive alternatives could pressure growth. This stock is for growth-oriented investors comfortable with volatility and willing to accept near-term losses for potential long-term gains.

For conservative or income-focused investors, Establishment Labs doesn't fit. It requires conviction in both the company and the broader aesthetic medicine growth story.

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Kris Eddy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arlo Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends XPO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.