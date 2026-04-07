Wealth Manager Scoops Up 3.4 Million Shares of Exchange-Traded Fund, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

New position: bought 3,433,223 shares; estimated trade size $147.07 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value for the new BLCR stake was $140.97 million

Transaction represents a 1.15% increase vs. fund’s reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 3,433,223 shares, valued at $140.97 million

BLCR now accounts for 1.1% of the fund’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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Park Avenue Securities LLC initiated a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF(NASDAQ:BLCR), buying 3,433,223 shares in the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $147.07 million, based on the average unadjusted close from January through March 2026, according to an SEC filing dated April 7, 2026.

What happened

Park Avenue Securities LLC disclosed a new holding in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF, acquiring 3,433,223 shares in the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $147.07 million, based on the average unadjusted close from January through March 2026. According to the SEC filing dated April 7, 2026, the stake’s quarter-end value was $140.97 million, reflecting price movements during the period.

What else to know

The new position represents 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s $12.80 billion in reportable 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV: $767.65 million (6.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IVE: $464.38 million (3.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IVW: $436.22 million (3.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: EFV: $435.90 million (3.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: DYNF: $434.33 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of April 6, 2026, BLCR shares were priced at $42.22; the one-year total return was 53.1%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4,173 million Price (as of market close April 6, 2026) $42.22 Dividend yield 0.28% 1-year total return 53.75%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed ETF seeking to maximize total return by investing primarily in large-cap U.S. equities using both fundamental and quantitative analysis.

The portfolio is composed of large-cap stocks, with holdings selected based on a blend of fundamental insights and quantitative screening.

Managed by BlackRock, the fund leverages the firm’s research capabilities to identify opportunities within the large-cap segment.

The iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (BLCR) provides investors with exposure to large-cap U.S. equities through an actively managed strategy. The fund leverages BlackRock's research capabilities to identify attractive opportunities in the large-cap segment, aiming to enhance total return. With a focus on both fundamental and quantitative approaches, BLCR offers a diversified and adaptive portfolio structure for investors seeking core equity exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

Park Avenue Securities LLC, a New York-based wealth manager, recently acquired more than $140 million in iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (BLCR), an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First off, BLCR has performed quite well recently. Shares of the ETF have advanced by more than 74% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. That’s better than the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has generated a total return of 65% over the same period, with a CAGR of 22.7%.

BLCR is an actively managed ETF, meaning its fund managers select its holdings rather than matching its exposure to a parent index. As a result, BLCR contains an interesting mix of holdings. Investors will find big tech stalwarts like Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms among its top 10 holdings, but they will also find somewhat unexpected names. For example, the fund’s fourth-largest position is Ciena Corporation, a technology infrastructure provider. Similarly, the fund holds large positions in Cardinal Health, Hasbro, and Johnson Controls International, giving its top 10 holdings an eclectic feel compared to many index funds.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.36% — higher than most passive funds, but still affordable.

Investors seeking an actively managed ETF may want to consider BLCR, given its reasonable expense ratio and solid performance history.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Ciena, Johnson Controls International, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.