Wealth manager Quilter to sell its international business for $664 mln

Quilter said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its international business to specialist life assurance company Utmost Group for 483 million pounds ($664.37 million), as it sharpens its focus on its UK wealth management unit.

"(The sale) allows us to focus on accelerating our growth and efficiency plans as well as further simplifying and focusing our business around its core UK high net worth and affluent customer proposition," Quilter Chief Executive Paul Feeney said.

