Wealth Manager Positions for Year-End 2026 with $10 Million Treasury Bond Bet

Key Points

Moseley Investment Management bought 456,322 IBTG shares; estimated trade size $10.45 million (based on average closing prices for the quarter).

Quarter-end IBTG position value rose by $10.41 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

IBTG trade represented a 3.23% increase against total 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade IBTG stake: 822,855 shares valued at $18.82 million.

The IBTG position now represents 5.82% of Moseley's 13F AUM, making it the fund's second-largest holding.

On January 20, 2026, Moseley Investment Management disclosed a significant buy of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG), acquiring 456,322 shares in an estimated $10.45 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a January 20, 2026, SEC filing, Moseley Investment Management increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 456,322 shares. The estimated value of the buy was $10.45 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. At the end of the quarter, the position’s value grew by $10.41 million, reflecting both share additions and price shifts.

What else to know

IBTG buy brings position to 5.82% of MOSELEY’s 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:AAPL: $19.32 million (6.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:IBTG: $18.8 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:IBTI: $15.75 million (4.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $13.6 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVGO: $11.38 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of January 19, 2026, IBTG shares were priced at $22.92, up 4.61% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 12.28 percentage points.

IBTG’s annualized dividend yield stands at 4.02%; the price is 0.29% below its 52-week high as of January 20, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.35 billion Dividend Yield 4.02% Price (as of market close January 16, 2026) $22.92 1-Year Total Return 4.61%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking a maturity-defined index of U.S. Treasury securities maturing in 2026, providing investors with a targeted exposure to government bonds.

Portfolio is composed primarily of U.S. Treasury securities scheduled to mature between January 1, 2026 and December 15, 2026, with at least 90% of assets allocated to these holdings.

Structured as a non-diversified ETF, the fund offers a transparent, fixed-maturity approach.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF delivers targeted exposure to U.S. Treasury securities maturing in 2026, enabling investors to align portfolio duration with specific liability or cash flow needs. The fund's defined maturity structure and exclusive focus on Treasuries provide transparency and low credit risk, appealing to institutional and risk-averse investors. Its scale and disciplined strategy offer a cost-efficient solution for managing interest rate risk within a fixed income allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

Moseley Investment Management's $10.45 million recent buy of the iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF elevated the fund to its second-largest holding at nearly 6% of assets, signaling conviction in target-maturity Treasury strategies. The substantial position increase could suggest Moseley is locking in current yields before bonds mature and proceeds roll to cash.

IBTG operates like a bond with a fixed maturity date. It holds Treasury securities all maturing between January and December 2026, then liquidates and returns cash to investors. This gives investors a predictable end date and return profile, similar to buying individual bonds but with better diversification and liquidity. As bonds mature throughout 2026, the fund transitions to cash, which may earn lower yields than the current 4% if money market rates fall.

The fund returned 4.6% over the past year with a rock-bottom 0.07% expense ratio. Treasury securities carry zero credit risk, backed by the U.S. government.

IBTG works best if you need cash at a specific time—say, for a home down payment or college tuition bill coming due in late 2026. The fund's also useful for building a bond ladder, spacing out your maturities to manage interest rate risk. Just know that as 2026 progresses and bonds mature, your yield will drop toward whatever money market funds are paying at that time.

