This Wealth Manager Just Bet $5.8 Million on BlackRock's Active Country Rotation ETF

Key Points

Acquired 180,394 shares; estimated trade size $5.8 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $5.8 million, reflecting both new investment and price moves.

Position accounts for a 2.94% increase in 13F assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 180,394 shares valued at $5.8 million.

New position, but remains outside the fund's top five holdings by value.

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On May 15, 2026, Barnes Wealth Management Group disclosed a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 180,394 shares for an estimated $5.8 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

Barnes Wealth Management Group, Inc reported a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF, according to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026. The firm acquired 180,394 shares during the first quarter of 2026, with the estimated transaction value totaling $5.8 million based on the average share price over the quarter. The stake's quarter-end value also stood at $5.8 million.

What else to know

This new position represents 2.94% of Barnes Wealth Management Group, Inc’s 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IUSB: $8.71 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVV: $8.08 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JPST: $6.33 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVW: $6.11 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $6.11 million (3.1% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-18) $35.10 AUM $3.74 billion Expense Ratio 0.55%

ETF snapshot

Offers an actively managed exchange-traded fund focused on international country rotation strategies.

Generates revenue primarily through management fees and investment income derived from its portfolio holdings.

Targets institutional and retail investors seeking diversified exposure to international equity markets.

BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with dynamic exposure to international equities by rotating allocations among countries based on a proprietary investment process. The fund leverages BlackRock's global research and portfolio management expertise to identify attractive opportunities across developed and emerging markets. Its competitive edge lies in its active management approach, which seeks to outperform traditional passive international equity benchmarks through tactical country selection. iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF offers actively managed exposure to global equities through dynamic country allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

Choosing an actively managed international fund over a passive index is a meaningful decision. You're paying higher fees on the bet that tactical country allocation can outperform a static global basket. Barnes Wealth Management Group made that choice in Q1 with its new $5.8 million CORO position.

CORO holds country-specific ETFs like Japan's EWJ and Canada's EWC, then actively rotates allocations based on BlackRock's analysis of which markets look strongest. The fund launched in December 2024 and has crushed the S&P 500 since inception, though it charges a higher expense ratio than passive international funds.

The appeal is clear: Why lock into a static international index when you could bet on managers shifting country weights at the right time to capture momentum? The challenge is proving that tactical rotation consistently delivers returns that justify the higher fees.

For investors evaluating actively managed international funds, the key question is whether BlackRock's country-picking adds enough value over time. One year of outperformance doesn't prove the strategy works across full market cycles. If the active management doesn't consistently beat cheaper passive alternatives, you're paying extra fees for nothing.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.