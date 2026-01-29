This Wealth Manager Just Bet $10.35 Million on JPMorgan's Bond Market Strategy

Key Points

Bought 190,674 shares, estimated at $10.35 million based on quarterly average price.

JBND now accounts for 5.9% of fund AUM, making it the fund’s second-largest holding.

Post-trade stake: 614,394 shares, valued at $33.22 million.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated January 16, 2026, Essex LLC increased its position in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE:JBND) by 190,674 shares, an estimated $10.35 million trade based on the average closing price for the quarter.

What else to know

This buy brings the stake to 5.9% of Essex LLC’s reportable 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:XLK: $35.90 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE:JBND: $33.22 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCRB: $33.00 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCIT: $29.63 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SCHX: $25.19 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of January 16, 2026, shares were priced at $54.07, up 8.2% over the prior year but trailing the S&P 500 by 8.7 percentage points.

Dividend yield stands at 4.44%; JBND is 3.06% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $5.44 billion Price (as of market close 1/16/26) $54.07 Dividend yield 4.44% 1-year total return 7.50%

ETF snapshot

Seeks to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over a 3–5 year market cycle through active management of a diversified bond portfolio.

Maintains at least 80% of assets in bonds.

Structured as an actively managed ETF.

JBND is a large, actively managed fixed income ETF with an asset base of $5.44 billion. The fund applies a flexible, research-driven approach to portfolio construction, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through dynamic allocation across bond sectors. Its strategy leverages the scale and expertise of J.P. Morgan’s fixed income platform to seek consistent outperformance versus its benchmark.

What this transaction means for investors

Essex LLC's $10.35 million buy of the JPMorgan Active Bond ETF elevated the fund to its second-largest holding at nearly 6% of assets, signaling strong conviction in actively managed fixed income. The substantial position could suggest Essex believes skilled bond managers can outperform passive index funds in the current environment.

JBND takes an active approach to bond investing, aiming to beat the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over 3-5 year periods. Rather than simply tracking the index, portfolio managers actively adjust the fund's mix of Treasury bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and investment-grade corporate debt based on their assessment of interest rate trends and credit conditions. This flexibility allows the fund to overweight or underweight different bond types as opportunities shift.

The strategy has worked: JBND returned 7.5% over the past year, outperforming its benchmark. The fund pays a 4.4% yield with a low 0.25% expense ratio.

JBND suits income-focused investors seeking steady returns with professional management. The fund's intermediate duration and investment-grade focus provide stability, though active management means performance depends on the team's skill at timing and security selection.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

