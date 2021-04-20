Wealth manager Jupiter reports net outflows of 776 mln pounds in first qtr

April 20 (Reuters) - British firm Jupiter Fund Management Plc JUP.L said on Tuesday it recorded net outflows of 776 million pounds ($1.09 billion) in the first quarter, mainly due to lower client demand for UK and Europe-focused equity strategies.

Total assets under management (AUM) inched up to 58.79 billion pounds by March 31 from 58.73 billion pounds as at Dec. 31.

($1 = 0.7144 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

