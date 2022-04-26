Wealth manager Jupiter net outflows accelerate in the first quarter

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - British firm Jupiter Fund Management Plc JUP.L reported net outflows of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.04 billion) for the first quarter on Tuesday, amid lower demand for UK and European-focused equity products and inflationary concerns.

Assets under management were 55.3 billion pounds, a decrease of 5.2 billion pounds from Dec. 31, driven by negative market returns of 3.6 billion pounds and net outflows.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Sinead Cruise)

