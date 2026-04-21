Wealth Manager Doubles Down on Fixed-Income ETF, With $10.3 Million Buy, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Bought 195,309 shares; estimated trade size $10.34 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $11.29 million, reflecting both trading and price movements

Transaction value represented 0.15% of reportable AUM

Post-trade holding: 2,130,939 shares valued at $113.17 million

The position now accounts for 1.68% of Apella's 13F reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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On April 20, 2026, Apella Capital, LLC disclosed a purchase of 195,309 shares of Dimensional Global ex U.S. Core Fixed Income ETF(NASDAQ:DFGX), with an estimated transaction value of $10.34 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, Apella Capital, LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global ex U.S. Core Fixed Income ETF by 195,309 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares acquired was $10.34 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $11.29 million, reflecting both the purchase and changes in market price.

What else to know

Direction recap: Buy action brought DFGX to 1.68% of Apella's 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:DFAC: $661.85 million (9.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VTI: $255.90 million (3.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFSD: $252.93 million (3.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFCF: $188.20 million (2.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFIC: $172.90 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of April 17, 2026, shares were priced at $53.11, up 3.7% over the past year. DFGX ended the period 3.0% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.520 Billion Dividend Yield 2.75% Price (as of market close 2026-04-17) $53.11 1-Year Price Change 3.73%

ETF snapshot

Seeks broad exposure to international fixed-income markets by investing primarily in foreign government and corporate debt securities.

The portfolio is diversified across obligations issued or guaranteed by foreign governments, supranational organizations, and corporate issuers, with a focus on core fixed-income allocations outside the U.S.

Structured as an ETF investing primarily in foreign debt securities and designed to offer global bond diversification.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of non-U.S. fixed income securities, targeting both government and corporate issuers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Apella Capital, a wealth management firm based in Connecticut, recently disclosed the purchase of approximately $10.3 million in shares of the Dimensional Global ex U.S. Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for retail investors.

First, DFGX is a bond ETF. Specifically, the fund holds international bonds issued by both corporate and government sectors. Some of its largest holdings are bonds issued by the Government of Japan, the Government of the United Kingdom, and the Canadian Province of Alberta.

Like many bond ETFs, DFGX tends to perform better in stable or falling interest rate environments. The fund has generated a total return of 4.7% since its inception in November 2023, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. Its fees are reasonable, with an expense ratio of 0.2%.

In summary, income-oriented investors may want to consider this bond ETF to increase their exposure to the international bond market.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.