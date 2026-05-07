Wealth Manager Cuts Vanguard Bond Fund Position by $3.4 Million as Rates Rise

Key Points

Sold 43,013 shares of VPLS; estimated trade size of $3.37 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $3.40 million, reflecting both trading and price movements.

Transaction represented 1.33% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 82,220 shares valued at $6.38 million.

VPLS accounts for 2.52% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 6, 2026, MorganRosel Wealth Management reported selling 43,013 shares of the Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VPLS), an estimated $3.37 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a recent SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, MorganRosel Wealth Management reduced its position in the Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund by 43,013 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.37 million, based on the average unadjusted close price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in VPLS was 82,220 shares, valued at $6.38 million. The net position change, including price movement, was a decrease of $3.40 million.

What else to know

The sale brought the stake to approximately 2.52% of MorganRosel Wealth Management’s reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VTI: approximately $47.95 million (about 18.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHF: approximately $16.89 million (about 6.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VOO: approximately $8.90 million (about 3.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FNDF: approximately $7.60 million (about 3.0% of AUM) NYSE: BOND: approximately $7.06 million (about 2.8% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, VPLS shares were priced at $77.71, up approximately 6.3% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.45 billion Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $77.71 Dividend yield 4.75% 1-year total return 6.26%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed ETF seeking diversified exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, with selective allocations to below-investment-grade and emerging market debt.

Portfolio includes U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and emerging markets debt across various maturities and credit qualities.

Structured as a low-cost ETF with an emphasis on disciplined risk management, aiming to outperform its benchmark through security selection and sector allocation.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) offers institutional investors broad access to the U.S. fixed income market, combining investment-grade core holdings with opportunistic allocations to higher-yielding and international bonds. The fund’s strategy leverages active management to optimize sector and security selection, seeking to enhance returns while maintaining a risk-controlled approach. With a moderate yield and diversified portfolio, VPLS is positioned as a core bond allocation for investors seeking balance between income and credit risk.

What this transaction means for investors

MorganRosel Wealth Management reduced its Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund position by around one-third during Q1, in another signal that wealth managers are pulling back from bonds as interest rates move against them.

The "core-plus" approach means this fund holds traditional investment-grade bonds but can also reach for higher yields in areas like high-yield corporate debt and emerging markets. That flexibility typically helps in normal times, but when rates rise across the board, bonds of all types lose value. Q1 delivered exactly that scenario—inflation concerns from the Iran conflict pushed rates higher while the Fed shelved plans for rate cuts.

A one-third reduction suggests MorganRosel is repositioning rather than abandoning bonds entirely. When you're convinced rates haven't peaked yet, trimming back makes sense. You limit further losses and can reinvest when yields stabilize at more attractive levels. Bond investors weighing similar moves need to consider whether the rate environment has more room to rise or whether current levels already offer decent income opportunities worth locking in.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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