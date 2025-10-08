Wealth Manager Builds Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) With 8,900 Shares Worth $2.9M

Key Points

Bought 8,932 shares, with an estimated value of $2,915,048 as of September 30, 2025.

Transaction represented 2.1% of reportable 13F assets under management.

New position places SMH outside the fund's top five holdings.

On October 7, 2025, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc disclosed a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF(NASDAQ:SMH), acquiring 8,932 shares valued at approximately $2.92 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 7, 2025, Moulton Wealth Management, Inc disclosed a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF, adding 8,932 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $2.92 million. The fund reported 45 total positions and $137.49 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

What else to know

This is a new position; SMH now accounts for 2.1% of the fund's 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

SPLG: $12.93 million (9.4% of AUM)

USFR: $10.40 million (7.6% of AUM)

TFLO: $10.37 million (7.5% of AUM)

SJNK: $9.82 million (7.1% of AUM)

FLOT: $9.73 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of October 7, 2025, shares were priced at $337.05, up 35.79% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Dividend Yield 0.32% Price (as of market close October 7, 2025) $337.05 1-Year Price Change 35.79%

Company snapshot

The investment strategy seeks to replicate the performance of the fund's benchmark index by investing at least 80% of assets in U.S. exchange-listed semiconductor companies.

The portfolio is concentrated in common stocks and depositary receipts of semiconductor companies, including both domestic and foreign issuers.

Fund structure is non-diversified with a passively managed approach.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) provides targeted exposure to the semiconductor sector by tracking a benchmark index of leading U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. The fund's substantial asset base and focused portfolio offer investors a liquid and efficient vehicle for accessing this critical technology industry.

Foolish take

I'm a longtime bull on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) for one very simple reason: Semiconductors are a critical component within the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, and AI is the most important technological innovation of this decade.

Therefore, this fund's core holdings read like a who's who of top-performing stocks. There's Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Intel, and many more.

Obviously, many of these stocks have soared to new heights as the AI revolution has picked up steam. Nvidia is now the world's largest company by market cap; Broadcom is now the 7th-largest American company with a market cap north of $1.6 trillion.

What's more, organizations are still spending tens of billions on new AI infrastructure investments -- much of it coming in the form of purchases of semiconductors.

For example, according to estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance, Nvidia's annual sales should rise to over $200 billion this year, up from $26 billion in 2022.

All that said, semiconductors have historically been a cyclical industry, and have endured many boom-bust cycles. So investors should remain cautious about how much exposure they may have to the semiconductor industry, given its volatile history.

However, for most growth-oriented investors, semiconductors are now a must-own sector. So for those investors, the Van Eck Semiconductor ETF is one fund to consider for the long term.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

13F assets under management: The value of U.S. equity securities reported by institutional managers in quarterly SEC filings.

New position: The initial purchase of a security or asset not previously held in a portfolio.

Benchmark index: A standard index used to measure the performance of an investment fund or portfolio.

Depositary receipts: Negotiable certificates representing shares in a foreign company, traded on local stock exchanges.

Non-diversified fund: A fund that invests a large portion of assets in a small number of issuers or sectors.

Passively managed: An investment approach that aims to replicate the performance of a benchmark index, not outperform it.

Expense ratio: The annual fee expressed as a percentage of assets, covering a fund's operating costs.

Asset base: The total value of assets held by a fund or investment vehicle.

Reportable position: A holding that must be disclosed in regulatory filings due to its size or regulatory requirements.

