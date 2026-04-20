Wealth Manager Builds Position in Fixed-Income ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added 52,666 shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF, with an estimated transaction value of $2.87 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $2.83 million, reflecting both share additions and price movements during the quarter.

This trade represented a 0.74% change versus the fund's 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake totals 217,002 shares, valued at $11.72 million as of quarter end.

The position now represents 3.04% of Gradient Capital Advisors' 13F AUM, making it the fund's fifth-largest holding.

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On April 15, 2026, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC disclosed a purchase of 52,666 shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP), an estimated $2.87 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC increased its holding in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 52,666 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the fund’s buy activity and the average quarterly closing price, was $2.87 million. The stake’s quarter-end reported value rose by $2.83 million, reflecting both the share addition and market price changes.

What else to know

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC’s buy lifted the position to 3.0% of its reportable 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV: $34,548,482 (9.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $18,171,832 (4.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPDW: $14,382,854 (3.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VCSH: $13,965,901 (3.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: DFGP: $11,715,938 (3.0% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were priced at $54.52.

The fund’s one-year total return is 6.5%, and its dividend yield is 3.33%. Its price is 3.0% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.398 billion Dividend Yield 3.33% Price (as of market close April 15, 2026) $54.52 1-Year Total Return 6.5%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy seeks to provide broad exposure to global fixed-income markets by investing in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign debt securities, including both investment-grade and select lower-rated bonds.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Targets both institutional and individual investors seeking core fixed income exposure.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) leverages a systematic investment process to allocate across a wide spectrum of U.S. and international bonds, balancing credit quality and duration to optimize risk-adjusted returns.

What this transaction means for investors

Gradient Capital, a California-based wealth manager, recently disclosed the purchase of approximately $2.9 million worth of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) shares during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, DFGP is a bond ETF, meaning it invests in fixed-income securities. DFGP is a global bond fund, so its top holdings include both U.S. and foreign bonds. Some of its largest holdings are in U.S. mortgage-backed bonds and bonds issued by Canadian provinces, like Alberta and British Columbia.

In terms of performance, DFGP has performed well recently. The ETF has generated a three-year total return of 18.1%, equating to a compound annual growth rate of 7.1%. DFGP boasts a dividend yield of 3.3% and an expense ratio of 0.22%.

As for risks, DFGP — like all bond funds — is sensitive to changes in interest rates. In particular, rising interest rates pose a risk. Therefore, investors who fear inflation may rise will likely avoid investing in bond ETFs.

All in all, though, income-seeking investors may want to consider DFGP for its global footprint, solid performance history, and reasonable fees.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.