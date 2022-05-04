AMP

Wealth manager AMP's Australia unit posts quarterly net cash outflows

AMP Ltd said on Thursday its Australian wealth management business logged another quarter of cash outflows as it continued to lose investors, with assets under management also taking a hit.

The net outflows from the business were A$1.33 billion ($963.45 million) for the three months ended March 31, less than the A$1.99 billion it lost a year earlier. The unit's assets under management fell 4.1% sequentially to A$136.47 billion.

($1 = 1.3805 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

