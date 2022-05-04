Wealth manager AMP's Australia unit posts quarterly net cash outflows

May 5 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Thursday its Australian wealth management business logged another quarter of cash outflows as it continued to lose investors, with assets under management also taking a hit.

The net outflows from the business were A$1.33 billion ($963.45 million) for the three months ended March 31, less than the A$1.99 billion it lost a year earlier. The unit's assets under management fell 4.1% sequentially to A$136.47 billion.

($1 = 1.3805 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com; Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.