Wealth Management Company Range Financial Opened a Position in Hasbro. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Range Financial Group bought 38,131 shares of Hasbro, an estimated $2.89 million trade based on the average price during Q3 2025.

This trade accounted for 1.04% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

After the trade, the fund held 38,131 shares valued at $2.89 million as of September 30, 2025.

The new Hasbro stake places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

Range Financial Group LLC initiated a stake in Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in Q3 2025 valued at approximately $2,892,236, according to an SEC filing dated October 17, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 17, 2025, Range Financial Group reported a new position in Hasbro. The fund acquired approximately 38,131 shares, with the holding valued at $2.89 million at the end of Q3 2025. The stake represented 1.04% of the fund’s total reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025, according to the filing.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund; Hasbro now accounts for 1.04% of Range Financial Group's 13F reportable AUM at the end of Q3 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

UNK:GJAN: $13.89 million (5.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:NVDA: $10.03 million (3.62% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:STX: $7.74 million (2.80% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK:SPLG: $7.17 million (2.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK:PJAN: $7.13 million (2.58% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 17, 2025, shares were priced at $74.81, up 4.18% over the past year (based on a one-year total return using 252 trading days), but underperformed the S&P 500 by 9.45 percentage points.

Hasbro reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.25 billion for the period ending Q2 2025 and a dividend yield of 3.74% as of October 18, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.25 billion Net Income (TTM) ($568.30 million) Dividend Yield 3.74% Price (as of market close 2025-10-17) $74.81

Company Snapshot

Hasbro, Inc. is a global play and entertainment company with a diversified portfolio spanning consumer products, digital gaming, and media content. The company leverages well-known brands and intellectual property to drive engagement across multiple platforms and revenue streams.

Hasbro offers toys, games, trading cards, digital gaming, and entertainment content, with key brands including action figures, board games, and Wizards of the Coast products.

The toy giant generates revenue through product sales, licensing of intellectual property, and content distribution across retail, digital, and entertainment channels.

Hasbro serves mass-market retailers, specialty stores, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels globally.

Foolish take

Range Financial Group buying Hasbro stock is a move that merits attention. It's the start of the wealth management company's investment in the toymaker, suggesting Hasbro shares may be a buy.

Through the first half of 2025, Hasbro saw 7% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.9 billion thanks to the strength of its Wizards of the Coast and digital product sales. But what may have galvanized Range Financial's investment was Hasbro bumping up its full-year revenue guidance to the mid-single digits in constant currency.

Another contributing factor to Range Financial deciding to start a position in Hasbro is the toy giant's robust dividend, currently sporting an attractive 3.7% yield.

Despite the sales growth, Hasbro is not profitable. The company took a goodwill impairment charge exceeding $1 billion in Q2, resulting in an operating loss of $627.5 million in the first half of 2025 compared to operating income of $328.3 million last year. Macroeconomic conditions, such as rising tariffs, contributed to the goodwill charge.

Hasbro's big revenue quarter is Q4, thanks to the holiday gift-giving season. If its sales do well there, the stock could rise. Range Financial initiating a position in the company displays confidence that the stock's total returns, including its dividend, is worth the investment.

Hasbro's trade policy headwinds won't last forever, and its ability to grow revenue in this environment suggests stronger sales growth may lie ahead.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments a fund or firm manages on behalf of clients.

13F Reportable: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC filings if holdings exceed certain thresholds.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Trailing Twelve Months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory agency, often detailing financial holdings or transactions.

Top Holdings: The largest investments held by a fund, typically ranked by market value.

Intellectual Property: Legal rights to creations such as brands, inventions, or artistic works, often licensed for revenue.

Direct-to-Consumer: Selling products or services directly to end customers, bypassing traditional retail channels.

Licensing: Allowing others to use intellectual property in exchange for fees or royalties.

Total Return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.



