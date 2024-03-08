Wealth Management Changing the Game in Portfolio Construction

News & Insights

March 08, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Boston-based wealth management firm NDVR has introduced a cutting-edge solution allowing financial advisors to efficiently manage and optimize client portfolios. The updated NDVR Portfolio Lab streamlines portfolio construction and management, catering to RIAs, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. 

 

Through advanced technology, advisors can tailor investment strategies and asset allocations to meet each client's unique needs and goals, while also providing outcome forecasting for more personalized portfolio adjustments. The platform's household wealth optimization feature enables the creation of diversified portfolios across various account types with automatic deployment, alongside capabilities for optimizing tax-advantaged account distributions and providing actionable insights through "what-if" scenarios. 

 

NDVR offers a range of strategies, including custom indexing and tax-advantaged fixed income solutions, aiming to empower advisors to enhance client outcomes and foster long-term relationships with innovative portfolio solutions.

Finsum: Tailoring solutions that meet clients’ needs will allow for better portfolio optimization and construction.

