Wealth Invest Ups Stake in Naked Wines

May 22, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Naked Wines plc (GB:WINE) has released an update.

Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest has increased its stake in Naked Wines PLC, now holding 5.3155% of the company’s voting rights. This move, crossing the threshold on May 21, 2024, represents a significant change from their previous holding of 4.2186%. The notification, completed in Copenhagen V, does not involve any control by natural persons or legal entities over Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest.

