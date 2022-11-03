Wealth darling DBS channels Singapore’s success

Reuters Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Singapore’s status as a financial centre is thriving, and DBS Group, the city-state’s $63 billion wealth darling led by Piyush Gupta, is reaping the benefits of its home market’s success.

It wasn’t just rising interest rates that helped the city-state’s largest bank to post record net profit of S$2.24 billion ($1.6 billion) for the third quarter, a 32% year-on-year increase. The lender appears to be getting a lift from the city-state’s borders reopening.

On the one hand, jet-set Singaporeans are travelling overseas again. Meanwhile, high earners are flocking to the hub, many of them ditching Hong Kong and its frustrating Covid-restrictions. As a result, Singapore’s housing market is defying a global downturn, with private residential prices up 8.2% this year, per data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Refinitiv.

It makes the Lion City’s pragmatism a key pillar of support: Singapore generated 62% of DBS' total income in 2021. Fees in the wealth management business declined in the three months to the end of September from the previous quarter, resulting from aglobal marketselloff. That, though, was offset by non-trade corporate loans and mortgages growing faster than during the first two quarters. Card fees rose 10% on the back of record overall spending with travel-related purchases continuing to recover towards pre-pandemic levels.

Singapore is the centre of Asia’s shifting wealth trends as investors and residents move capital out of China. DBS’ wealth management business is attracting money at a rapid clip: net new asset inflows amounted to S$15 billion during the first nine months, doubling from a year ago, Gupta noted.

If trouble is brewing from a souring global economy, there’s little sign yet. DBS’ non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.2% in the quarter, compared to 1.5% a year ago. The bank’s annualised return on equity hit a record high of 16.3% too. The stock now trades at a multiple of 1.5 times analyst estimates of its 2022 book value and has delivered a 90% total return over the past five years, far superior to rivals including UBS and HSBC.

Gupta is getting ahead of some risk in any event, adding to credit and other loss provisions as a precaution despite pristine asset quality. Becoming Taiwan’s biggest foreign bank by assets via its pending $700 million acquisition of Citi’s retail business will bring new geopolitical headaches. But as long as Singapore remains a port in the storm, DBS is sitting relatively pretty.

