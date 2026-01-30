Markets
FMB

This Wealth Advisory Sold $3 Million of One Muni ETF but Kept $16 Million Still Invested

January 30, 2026 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Jonathan Ponciano for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • RMR Wealth Builders sold 66,572 shares of FMB in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $3.40 million based on average pricing in the period.

  • Meanwhile, the quarter-end FMB position value fell by $3.24 million, a change reflecting both share sales and price movements.

  • After the transaction, RMR Wealth Builders reported having 315,693 FMB shares valued at $16.14 million.

  • These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On January 29, RMR Wealth Builders disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 66,572 shares of the First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $3.40 million trade based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

In a quarterly disclosure filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, RMR Wealth Builders reported selling 66,572 shares of the First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB). The estimated transaction value was $3.40 million, calculated using the average closing price for the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund’s FMB stake ended the quarter valued at $16.14 million, down $3.24 million from the previous period, a figure that includes both trading activity and market price changes.

What else to know

After the sale, FMB accounts for 1.29% of RMR Wealth Builders’ reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

  • NYSEMKT: VOO: $117.69 million (9.4% of AUM)
  • NYSEMKT: VUG: $116.29 million (9.3% of AUM)
  • NYSEMKT: VTV: $106.24 million (8.5% of AUM)
  • NYSEMKT: IJH: $74.88 million (6.0% of AUM)
  • NYSEMKT: IEFA: $58.22 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of January 28, FMB was priced at $51.33, up 4.1% over the past year but lagging the S&P 500 by 10.9 percentage points.

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUM$2 billion
Price (as of 1/28/26)$51.33
Yield3.38%
1-year total return4%

ETF snapshot

  • FMB’s investment strategy focuses on investing at least 80% of assets in municipal debt securities exempt from regular federal income taxes, seeking to provide tax-advantaged income.
  • It’s structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering investors liquidity and transparency, with a competitive expense structure relative to actively managed municipal bond funds.
  • The ETF targets income-oriented investors seeking federally tax-exempt yield through active management of municipal bonds.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF is a $2 billion actively managed municipal bond ETF listed on NASDAQ. The fund is designed to provide federally tax-exempt income by investing primarily in municipal debt securities, appealing to investors seeking tax-efficient yield. Its active management enables dynamic portfolio adjustments to optimize risk-adjusted returns, while the ETF structure offers daily liquidity and transparency. The fund's competitive dividend yield and positive one-year total return underscore its role as a core fixed income holding for income-oriented investors.

What this transaction means for investors

Tax-free income is supposed to be the calm part of a portfolio, so a meaningful trim here is a signal worth noticing. RMR Wealth Builders cut 66,572 shares of the First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter, an estimated $3.40 million sale, leaving a $16.14 million position that now sits at 1.29% of its 13F assets. That matters because the rest of the book is largely equity first, with broad stock exposure dominating the top holdings. Shaving a muni sleeve can be as simple as rebalancing, but it can also reflect a view on rate sensitivity.

To be clear, FMB is not a cash substitute. The fund’s weighted average effective duration is about 7 years, with a weighted average maturity of 12.68 years, so price moves can show up quickly when yields jump. At the same time, the product is built for diversification at scale: about $1.94 billion in net assets and 1,208 holdings. The 30 day SEC yield was 3.23% as of December, or 5.46% on a taxable equivalent basis.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.