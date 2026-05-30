This Wealth Advisor Just Reduced a Maturing Bond Fund. Here's How Target-Maturity ETFs Actually Work.

Key Points

Lido Advisors sold 4 million shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $80.09 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

This transaction represented 0.24% of 13F reportable assets under management.

After the trade, the fund held 53,572,236 shares valued at $1.05 billion.

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What happened

According to a May 13, 2026, SEC filing, Lido Advisors reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) by 4,007,284 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter, was $78.39 million. The value of the stake at quarter end fell by $80.09 million, a figure that reflects both the trading activity and price changes over the period.

What else to know

Following the sale, the BSCQ stake represents 3.2% of 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: SPY: $2.79 billion (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: BSCR: $1.40 billion (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BSCQ: $1.0 billion (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $944.02 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $929.35 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, shares were priced at $19.56, up 4.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 22.0 percentage points.

BSCQ’s annualized dividend yield was 4.13% as of May 13, 2026.

The BSCQ position was previously 3.4% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.91 billion Dividend yield 4.13% Price (as of market close May 12, 2026) $19.56 1-year total return 4.7%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, aiming to provide predictable income and principal return at maturity.

Underlying holdings consist of a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds, selected using a sampling methodology to closely track the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2026 Index; the portfolio is rebalanced monthly.

Fund structure is an exchange-traded fund with a defined maturity date, offering investors a transparent, cost-efficient fixed income solution; expense ratio details are available in the prospectus.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF provides targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, enabling investors to manage duration risk and cash flow with a defined maturity date. The ETF's strategy is designed for those seeking a predictable income stream and principal return, with monthly rebalancing to maintain index alignment. Its transparent structure, competitive yield, and focus on investment grade issuers make it a practical solution for fixed income allocation within institutional portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

Buying a bond fund with a specific maturity date means betting you'll need that money in a particular year. Lido Advisors, a Los Angeles-based wealth manager, reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in Q1, trimming shares from a multibillion-dollar holding.

This reduction isn't a sign of credit trouble. It's the designed outcome of how BulletShares work. These ETFs hold corporate bonds that all mature in the same calendar year. BSCQ specifically holds bonds maturing in 2026 and terminates around mid-December. As the maturity date approaches, bonds mature and return principal to shareholders.

BulletShares appeal to investors seeking predictability. Unlike traditional bond funds with perpetual portfolios, BulletShares target specific years when you'll need cash. As maturity nears, reducing positions is natural because the fund itself is winding down.

For investors considering BulletShares, the key question is whether you actually need the cash in that specific year. If you do, the strategy works well.

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Seena Hassouna has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.