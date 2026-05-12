Wealth Advisor Bets $15.6 Million on Defense Contractors Amid Iran Conflict

Key Points

Acquired 480,800 shares of IDEF; estimated trade size $15.60 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $15.60 million, reflecting both the new stake and underlying price movement.

Transaction represented a 1.01% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 480,800 shares valued at $15.60 million.

New position places IDEF outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On May 12, 2026, Icon Wealth Advisors disclosed a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF), acquiring 480,800 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on quarterly average pricing, was $15.60 million.

What happened

According to a May 12, 2026, SEC filing, Icon Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) by purchasing 480,800 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $15.60 million, calculated using the average share price during the first quarter of 2026. The position’s quarter-end value also measured $15.60 million.

What else to know

This was a new position in IDEF, now representing 1.01% of Icon Wealth Advisors’ 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:IVV: $134.26 million (8.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVW: $63.51 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $62.98 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVE: $60.83 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IEMG: $53.62 million (3.5% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-12) $32.85 AUM $3.59 billion Expense ratio 0.55%

Company snapshot

Offers exposure to the defense and industrials sectors through an actively managed ETF structure.

Generates revenue primarily from management fees and investment income tied to the underlying portfolio of defense and industrial companies.

Targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified access to the defense and industrials segments of the equity market.

BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF provides investors with an actively managed vehicle to gain exposure to companies operating in the defense and industrials sectors. The fund leverages BlackRock's investment expertise to select and manage holdings that align with its sector focus and investment objectives.

This ETF is positioned to serve investors looking for a strategic allocation to defense and industrials, offering potential diversification and sector-specific opportunities within a single investment product.

What this transaction means for investors

Icon Wealth Advisors, affiliated with Raymond James, manages portfolios for high-net-worth clients and business owners. Establishing a sizable new position in a defense-focused ETF during Q1 2026 aligns with a quarter marked by escalating Middle East tensions.

IDEF launched in May 2025 as an actively managed bet on companies positioned to benefit from rising global defense spending. The fund holds the major defense contractors, such as RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, plus newer players like Palantir, spread across over 125 holdings.

Icon bought during Q1 2026, the same quarter the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran in late February. Q1 saw a massive surge in defense contracts and military sales approvals, particularly to Middle Eastern allies.

For investors considering defense exposure, the appeal of IDEF depends on whether elevated military budgets represent a lasting shift rather than a temporary spike. If geopolitical tensions remain high across administrations, the sector has room to run. If conflicts de-escalate faster than expected, you're paying active management fees for a sector that trades flat.

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Sara Appino has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.