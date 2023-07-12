Weaker Trading Performance to Hurt JPMorgan's (JPM) Q2 Earnings

JPMorgan’s JPM trading business (constituting almost 20% of its total revenues) is expected to have been a weak spot in the second quarter of 2023. Unlike the prior few quarters, when huge market volatility and client activity drove markets revenues, capital markets were subdued this time around.



JPM is scheduled to announce the quarterly numbers on Jul 14, before market open.



Market volatility and client activity were muted in the second quarter due to the Congressional debate over the debt ceiling. Also, the risks of an economic downturn/recession, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy stance to stem out “sticky” inflation and geopolitical concerns led to ambiguity among investors.



These factors, thus, resulted in lower volatility in equity markets and other asset classes, including commodities, bonds and foreign exchange. Hence, JPMorgan is likely to have recorded weak markets revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, tougher comps from the prior year are expected to have weighed on JPM’s year-over-year performance. The consensus estimate for equity markets revenues of $3.05 billion suggests a 1% fall. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fixed-income markets revenues of $4.91 billion indicates a 4.2% increase.



Our estimates for equity markets revenues and fixed-income markets revenues stand at $2.92 billion and $4.95 billion, respectively.

Q2 Earnings & Revenue Growth Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.66, which has witnessed an upward revision of almost 1% over the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests a jump of 32.6% from the year-ago reported number. Our estimate for earnings is $3.50.



The consensus estimate for sales of $37.03 billion indicates a 20.6% year-over-year rise. Our estimate for sales is $36.63 billion, suggesting an increase of 19.3%.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

JPMorgan Chase & Co. price-eps-surprise | JPMorgan Chase & Co. Quote

Click here to learn about the other factors that are likely to have impacted JPM’s overall performance.

Our Take

Apart from a soft markets business, weaker investment banking and mortgage banking performances are expected to have hurt this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s second-quarter numbers. Further, higher provisions and rising expenses might have acted as spoilsports.



On the other hand, the buyout of First Republic Bank, modest loan demand and high interest rates are likely to have offered much-needed support to JPM’s quarterly performance.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Similar to JPM, trading revenues constitute a major part of total revenues for other banks like Goldman Sachs GS and Morgan Stanley MS. Earnings of GS and MS are less likely to have received support from weak trading performance in the June-ended quarter.



While Goldman is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results numbers on Jul 19, Morgan Stanley will come out with the quarterly figures on Jul 18.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.