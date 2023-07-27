Weaker Thursday for Soy Market

Front month soybean futures were 13 1/2 to 22 cents lower at the close. The November contract closed below the $14 mark, and was just 2 1/2 cents above the session low. Soymeal futures closed with $0.20 to $3/ton losses on the session. Front month Soybean Oil futures were down by 111 to 166 points for the day.

USDA announced another 256,000 MT of new crop soybean sales to unknown destinations.

Weekly FAS data showed 198,487 MT of old crop soybeans were sold for export during the week that ended 7/20. Analysts were expecting between 50k and 400k MT. Total exports for the year reached 50.159 MMT, and there remained 2.605 MMT of unshipped sales on the books. New crop business was 544,467 MT for a total forward book of 5.459 MMT.

USDA had soymeal business at 159,796 MT for 22/23 and 114k MT for 23/24 delivery. That left total commitments at 12.23 MMT and 1.105 MMT respectively. Soy oil export sales were a 9 week high of 2,129 MT for the week.

EIA reported that April production of renewable diesel was a record 201 million gallons, up 2 million from March despite one less calendar day. Estimated monthly consumption was 214m gal. Traditional biodiesel production declined to 133m gal from 140 in March, as the industry continues to switch over to the drop in ready renewable product instead of the biodiesel (which must be blended into conventional fuel).

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $15.32, down 14 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $14.88 5/8, down 27 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.53 1/2, down 15 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.98, down 22 cents,

