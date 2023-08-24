Weaker Start for Thursday Corn

Overnight corn trade has the board fractionally to 1 1/2 cents lower into the Thursday day session. Dec saw a 9c range overnight from -4 1/4 to +4 1/2. CME OI data confirmed short covering for yesterday’s double digit rally, dropping 6,760 contracts. At the close, corn prices were up by 7 ½ to 11 cents. That left the Dec contract with a 2 ½ cent loss for the week to date. December contracts have printed double digit trading ranges for each of the last 9 sessions, resulting in a net 6c loss. September corn options expire on Friday.

Pre-report estimates for corn export business range 0-250k MT for old crop and 200k to 500k MT for new crop in the week ending 8/17/23.

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol producers averaged 1.048 million bpd during the week that ended 8/18. That was a 21k bpd drop from the week prior’s output. Ethanol stocks tightened by 645k barrels to 22.79 million.

Day 3 of the ProFarmer Crop Tour put the Illinois average corn yield at 193.72 bpa, 0.82% above the 3-year average. Partial results for Iowa showed a 182.58 bpa average, up 0.26% from the 3 year average for that District.

Pre-report estimates for StatsCan corn production range from 13.9 MMT to 15.7 MMT for corn. The average is to see 14.8 MMT, compared to the 14.54 MMT grown last year.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.76 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.11, up 9 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.90 1/2, up 11 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.03 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.