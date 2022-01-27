Weaker rouble heads back towards 80 vs dollar, focus on Ukraine tensions

The rouble weakened on Thursday, edging back towards the near 15-month low versus the dollar hit in the previous session as escalating tensions over Ukraine continued to send jitters through volatile Russian markets.

By 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 79.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It had dived to 80.4125 in the previous session. Versus the euro, the rouble had gained 0.2% to trade at 89.24 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The dollar was higher globally, resurgent after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday surprised investors by leaving the door open to larger and faster than expected interest rate hikes.

Volatility has plagued Russian markets in recent weeks amid Western fears Russia is poised to invade neighbouring Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied. The West has threatened sanctions with profound economic effects if Russia does make an incursion.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was discussing banning Russia from the SWIFT global payment system with the United States, one of the harshest measures being considered.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $89.41 a barrel, not far from a more than seven-year high.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.6% to 1,303.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.9% lower at 3,293.1 points.

